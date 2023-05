Security video shows masked men wearing safari hats rush in and ransack Ramadon Jewelry Company in Paterson, NJ. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Burglars caught on video stealing over $1.5 million in gold jewelry Security video shows masked men wearing safari hats rush in and ransack Ramadon Jewelry Company in Paterson, NJ. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On