Brooklyn business connected to suspected Medicare fraud ring

Medicare recipients across the country say a Brooklyn business has been fraudulently collecting taxpayer dollars for medical supplies in their names. CBS New York has learned the company is connected to a multimillion dollar suspected fraud ring. Investigative reporter Tim McNicholas reviewed records showing Medicare paid thousands per person for catheters that recipients say they never ordered or even needed. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3SEZmbv
