Bronx woman who won 2014 Boston Marathon still waiting for prize money, trophy Buzunesh Deba, who lives in the Bronx, came in second place in the 2014 Boston Marathon, but two years later, when the first-place winner was stripped of her title, Deba became the first-place winner by default. Years later, however, Deba says she's still waiting on her prize money and trophy. In her first on-camera interview, she's finally ready to tell her story to CBS New York's Shosh Bedrosian.