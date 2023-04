For 100 years, Helen Weiss has collected memories that now surround her, CBS2's Shosh Bedrosian reports.

Bronx Holocaust survivors describe harrowing escapes For 100 years, Helen Weiss has collected memories that now surround her, CBS2's Shosh Bedrosian reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On