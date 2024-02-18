Broadway star LaChanze on expanding diversity behind the scenes LaChanze has spent most of her life on stage, appearing in such shows as "Once on This Island," "Ragtime," "Summer," and "The Color Purple," for which she won a Tony Award. But throughout her career she did not see much diversity backstage. And so, after 40 years as a performer, LaChanze took on a new role as a Broadway producer – and won two more Tonys, for best musical ("Kimberly Akimbo") and best revival of a play ("Top Dog/Underdog"). She talks with correspondent David Pogue about the strides for inclusivity made by her advocacy organization, Black Theater United.