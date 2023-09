Biden says striking UAW members should get "record contracts" amid record profits After about 13,000 autoworkers walked off the job Friday, President Biden said he believes "record corporate profits" should be met with "record contracts" for workers. The UAW strike began after union leaders were unable to reach an agreement on a new contract with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. Chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett anchored a CBS News Special Report on Mr. Biden's remarks.