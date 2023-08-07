Watch CBS News

Beloved Sardi's bartender retiring after 55 years

It's the end of an era at the legendary Sardi's restaurant in the Theater District as a beloved bartender retires after a run longer than any Broadway show. CBS New York's Dave Carlin shares his story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.