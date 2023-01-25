Watch CBS News

Bald eagles spotted building nest in Brooklyn

The American bald eagle seems to like New York City and, lately, loves Brooklyn. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports recent sightings are sparking excitement and a breeding pair putting down roots in the borough is a big deal.
