Attorney General names special prosecutor to investigate Hunter Biden

In a stunning and sudden announcement Friday afternoon, Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special prosecutor to investigate President Joe Biden's son, Hunter. The move comes as Republicans have charged that Hunter Biden received preferential treatment because of his dad. CBS New York political reporter Marcia Kramer has more on how this has wide-ranging implications for the 2024 elections. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3KE6mSN
