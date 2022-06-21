Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers describes personal threats made after 2020 election Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers testified before the House Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday, detailing the fake electors scheme devised by President Trump and his allies. Bowers said he, his family and his neighbors had been inundated with threats in the weeks following the election. "At the same time, on some of these, we had a daughter who was gravely ill who was upset by what was happening outside, and my wife, that is a valiant person, very strong, quiet, very strong woman," he said. Watch his remarks.