Watch CBS News

Adams warns of "extremely painful" budget cuts

Mayor Eric Adams​ says New Yorkers are set to really feel the price to the city taking care of asylum seekers​, and it's going to hurt, with cuts to public safety and cuts to the classroom. CBS New York's Marcia Kramer reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.