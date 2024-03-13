Watch CBS News

Accused Gilgo Beach killer's estranged wife says she's reserving judgment

Asa Ellerup filed for divorce from Rex Heuermann days after his arrest last year. According to her attorneys, she doesn't think he's capable of committing the crimes. CBS New York's Kristine Johnson reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.