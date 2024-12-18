Accused Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann charged with 7th murder New developments in the Gilgo Beach case as Suffolk County prosecutors say Rex Heuermann has been charged with a seventh murder. The 24-year-old victim is Valerie Mack was killed in 2000, and her body parts were found in Manorville. Heuermann -the 61 year old architect from Massapequa - previously pleaded "not guilty" to murder charges in the deaths of six women between 1993 and 2011. Trial attorney Rich Schoenstein explains the new charges.