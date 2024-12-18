Watch CBS News

Accused Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann charged with 7th murder

New developments in the Gilgo Beach case as Suffolk County prosecutors say Rex Heuermann has been charged with a seventh murder. The 24-year-old victim is Valerie Mack was killed in 2000, and her body parts were found in Manorville. Heuermann -the 61 year old architect from Massapequa - previously pleaded "not guilty" to murder charges in the deaths of six women between 1993 and 2011. Trial attorney Rich Schoenstein explains the new charges.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.