AAPI Montclair wants to combat food shaming with "Love Your Lunch" Food shaming is no laughing matter; many Asian-American students get teased about their traditional foods, but now a local group hopes to change that. Roslyne Shiao, a member of AAPI Montclair, joined CBS2's Cindy Hsu via Zoom with her 11-year-old son, Calvin, who's part of the "Love Your Lunch" campaign.