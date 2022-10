A race for diversity in Formula One At speeds of up to 230 m.p.h., Formula One racing is taking off in America, where NASCAR and Indy racers have until now led the field. Correspondent Kristine Johnson visits the Circuit of the Americas racetrack in Austin, Texas, and talks with F1 champ Lewis Hamilton about issues of increasing diversity in racing. She also meets with up-and-coming racer Logan Sargeant, and 18-year-old Chloe Chambers, one of the few females in the sport.