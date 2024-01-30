Watch CBS News

A look back at Chita Rivera's life

The Broadway community is mourning the death of Chita Rivera. The legendary actress, singer and dancer thrilled audiences for decades. CBS New York's Alice Gainer has a look back on her life. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/42jSwwA
