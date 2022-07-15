Watch CBS News

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline launches Saturday

There is a new resource for people dealing with mental health issues. A new 3-digit phone number goes online Saturday, replacing the 10-digit suicide prevention hotline. CBS2's Cindy Hsu takes a look at how the new 988 hotline is being rolled out.
