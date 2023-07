6-year-old girl dies after bus ride to NJ school; bus monitor charged A 6-year-old girl died after a bus ride to school in New Jersey. Authorities say the safety harness on her wheelchair restricted her breathing, and prosecutors say what the bus monitor was doing at the time played a role in the little girl's death. CBS New York's Christine Sloan reports. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3pXU9kN