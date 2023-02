Fast-moving flames ripped through a Staten Island home Friday afternoon, leaving three firefighters seriously hurt. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

22 firefighters injured, 3 seriously, on Staten Island Fast-moving flames ripped through a Staten Island home Friday afternoon, leaving three firefighters seriously hurt. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On