Watch CBS News

2 Rockland County veterans honored

After impressive military careers, the two Rockland County men were celebrated Wednesday. Anderson, 84, received the Lifetime Achievement Buffalo Soldier Award. Epps, 89, received the Buffalo Soldier Award. CBS NEw York's John Dias reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.