Watch CBS News

2 found murdered in torched car in the Bronx

Two people were found murdered in a torched car in the Bronx this week, and as CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports, police sources say one of those victims was an innocent young man unknowingly swept up in a series of gang-related attacks.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.