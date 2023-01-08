Local News Tributes for Damar Hamlin from Buffalo and beyond





Dylan Buell / Getty Images A vigil is displayed at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for football player Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills after he collapsed following a tackle during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was transported by ambulance to the hospital on January 03, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Fans gather outside Highmark Stadium following hospitalization Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images Buffalo Bills fans attend a candlelight prayer vigil for player Damar Hamlin at Highmark Stadium on January 3, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

Fans gather outside Highmark Stadium following hospitalization Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images Buffalo Bills fans attend a candlelight prayer vigil for player Damar Hamlin at Highmark Stadium on January 3, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

Vigil held following hospitalization of Hamlin Jeff Dean / Getty Images A detail as fans hold a candlelight vigil for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at University of Cincinnati Medical Center on January 03, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Mike Carlson / Getty Images A detailed view of a shirt to honor Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills prior to a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on January 07, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Mike Carlson / Getty Images A fan holds a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on January 07, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Courtney Culbreath / Getty Images A fan holds a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on January 07, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images Fans pose with a sign erected in front of the stadium for Damar Hamlin #3 prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images Fans show support for Damar Hamlin #3 prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images Tributes to Damar Hamlin #3 are seen in front of the stadium prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images Tributes to Damar Hamlin #3 are seen by a statue of Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. in front of the stadium prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images A detailed view of the painted 30-yard line to honor Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills prior to a game between New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images Buffalo Bills fans hold signs in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images Buffalo Bills fans hold signs in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images Buffalo Bills fans hold signs in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Bryan Bennett / Getty Images Buffalo Bills fans hold signs in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Bryan Bennett / Getty Images Buffalo Bills fans hold signs in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts Justin Casterline / Getty Images Fans hold up posters in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills Bryan Bennett / Getty Images A Buffalo Bills fan hold signs in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Bryan Bennett / Getty Images A Buffalo Bills fan hold signs in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Bryan Bennett / Getty Images A Buffalo Bills fan hold signs in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images Buffalo Bills fans hold signs in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images A Buffalo Bills fan hold signs in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts Justin Casterline / Getty Images A fan holds a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior the game between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts Justin Casterline / Getty Images A fan holds up a shirt in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior the game between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.