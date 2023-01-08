Watch CBS News
Tributes for Damar Hamlin from Buffalo and beyond

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS NEWS

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Critical After MNF Collapse
Dylan Buell / Getty Images

A vigil is displayed at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for football player Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills after he collapsed following a tackle during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was transported by ambulance to the hospital on January 03, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Fans gather outside Highmark Stadium following hospitalization

Fans Gather Outside Highmark Stadium Following Hospitalization of Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin
Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images

Buffalo Bills fans attend a candlelight prayer vigil for player Damar Hamlin at Highmark Stadium on January 3, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

Fans gather outside Highmark Stadium following hospitalization

Fans Gather Outside Highmark Stadium Following Hospitalization of Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin
Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images

Buffalo Bills fans attend a candlelight prayer vigil for player Damar Hamlin at Highmark Stadium on January 3, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

Vigil held following hospitalization of Hamlin

Vigil Held Following Hospitalization of Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin
Jeff Dean / Getty Images

A detail as fans hold a candlelight vigil for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at University of Cincinnati Medical Center on January 03, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars
Mike Carlson / Getty Images

A detailed view of a shirt to honor Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills prior to a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on January 07, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars
Mike Carlson / Getty Images

A fan holds a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on January 07, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars
Courtney Culbreath / Getty Images

A fan holds a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on January 07, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. 

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images

Fans pose with a sign erected in front of the stadium for Damar Hamlin #3 prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images

Fans show support for Damar Hamlin #3 prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images

Tributes to Damar Hamlin #3 are seen in front of the stadium prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images

Tributes to Damar Hamlin #3 are seen by a statue of Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. in front of the stadium prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images

A detailed view of the painted 30-yard line to honor Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills prior to a game between New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images

Buffalo Bills fans hold signs in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images

Buffalo Bills fans hold signs in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images

Buffalo Bills fans hold signs in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Bryan Bennett / Getty Images

Buffalo Bills fans hold signs in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Bryan Bennett / Getty Images

Buffalo Bills fans hold signs in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Justin Casterline / Getty Images

Fans hold up posters in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Bryan Bennett / Getty Images

A Buffalo Bills fan hold signs in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Bryan Bennett / Getty Images

A Buffalo Bills fan hold signs in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Bryan Bennett / Getty Images

A Buffalo Bills fan hold signs in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. 

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images

Buffalo Bills fans hold signs in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images

A Buffalo Bills fan hold signs in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Justin Casterline / Getty Images

A fan holds a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior the game between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Justin Casterline / Getty Images

A fan holds up a shirt in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior the game between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

