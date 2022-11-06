2022 TCS New York City Marathon
Daniel Do Nascimento, of Brazil, runs during the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
Sharon Lokedi, of Kenya, reacts with her coach Stephen Haas after crossing the finish line first in the women's division division of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
New York Police officers stand guard as runners pass through Queens borough during the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
Marcel Hug of Switzerland celebrates before crossing the finish line first in the men's wheelchair division of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
Runners cross the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge at the start of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
People watch and film runners along the New York City Marathon route, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
Runners cross the finish line of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
Runners react at the finish line of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
From left, women's wheelchair division second place finisher Manuela Schar, of Switzerland, winner Susannah Scaroni, and third place finisher Madison de Rozario, of Australia, pose during a ceremony at the finish line of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
People play the drums as Ruth Van der Meijden runs past during the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
Men's division third place finisher Abdi Nageeye, of the Netherlands, looks on as women's division second place finisher Lonah Chemtai Salpeter, of Israel, reacts at the finish line of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
Evans Chebet competes in the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
Runners cross the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge at the start of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
Ashton Kutcher crosses the finish line of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
From left, women's division second place finisher Lonah Chemtai Salpeter, of Israel, winner Sharon Lokedi, of Kenya, and third place finisher Gotytom Gebreslase, of Ethiopia, pose during a ceremony at the finish line of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
Runners cross the finish line of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
Daniel Do Nascimento, of Brazil, runs during the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
People watch and film runners along the New York City Marathon route, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
Chelsea Clinton, left, celebrates with her mother Hillary Clinton after finishing the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
Susannah Scaroni celebrates after crossing the finish line first in the women's wheelchair division of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
Runner cross the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge at the start of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
Runners prepare for the start of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
From left, men's wheelchair division second place finisher Daniel Romanchuk, winner Marcel Hug, of Switzerland, and third place finisher Jetze Plat, of the Netherlands, pose during a ceremony at the finish line of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
Runners take part in the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
Runners cross the finish line of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
Sharon Lokedi, of Kenya, poses after crossing the finish line first in the women's division of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
People watch the runners as they pass through Queens borough during the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
A runner stops to take pictures as the first wave crosses the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge at the start of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
From left, men's division second place finisher Shura Kitata, of Ethiopia, winner Evans Chebet, of Kenya, and third place finisher Abdi Nageeye, of the Netherlands, pose during a ceremony at the finish line of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
Runners react at the finish line of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
Sharon Lokedi, of Kenya, crosses the finish line first in the women's division of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
Women's division winner Sharon Lokedi, of Kenya, and men's division winner Evans Chebet, of Kenya, pose at the finish line of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
Women's wheelchair division winner Susannah Scaroni and men's wheelchair division winner Marcel Hug, of Switzerland, pose at the finish line of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.