Julia Nikhinson / AP Daniel Do Nascimento, of Brazil, runs during the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

2022 TCS New York City Marathon Jason DeCrow / AP Sharon Lokedi, of Kenya, reacts with her coach Stephen Haas after crossing the finish line first in the women's division division of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

2022 TCS New York City Marathon Eduardo Munoz Avarez / AP New York Police officers stand guard as runners pass through Queens borough during the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

2022 TCS New York City Marathon Jason DeCrow / AP Marcel Hug of Switzerland celebrates before crossing the finish line first in the men's wheelchair division of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

2022 TCS New York City Marathon Seth Wenig / AP Runners cross the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge at the start of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

2022 TCS New York City Marathon Julia Nikhinson / AP People watch and film runners along the New York City Marathon route, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

2022 TCS New York City Marathon Jason DeCrow / AP Runners cross the finish line of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

2022 TCS New York City Marathon Jason DeCrow / AP Runners react at the finish line of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

2022 TCS New York City Marathon Jason DeCrow / AP From left, women's wheelchair division second place finisher Manuela Schar, of Switzerland, winner Susannah Scaroni, and third place finisher Madison de Rozario, of Australia, pose during a ceremony at the finish line of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

2022 TCS New York City Marathon Julia Nikhinson / AP People play the drums as Ruth Van der Meijden runs past during the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

2022 TCS New York City Marathon Jason DeCrow / AP Men's division third place finisher Abdi Nageeye, of the Netherlands, looks on as women's division second place finisher Lonah Chemtai Salpeter, of Israel, reacts at the finish line of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

2022 TCS New York City Marathon Julia Nikhinson / AP Evans Chebet competes in the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

2022 TCS New York City Marathon Seth Wenig / AP Runners cross the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge at the start of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

2022 TCS New York City Marathon Jason DeCrow / AP Ashton Kutcher crosses the finish line of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

2022 TCS New York City Marathon Jason DeCrow / AP From left, women's division second place finisher Lonah Chemtai Salpeter, of Israel, winner Sharon Lokedi, of Kenya, and third place finisher Gotytom Gebreslase, of Ethiopia, pose during a ceremony at the finish line of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

2022 TCS New York City Marathon Jason DeCrow / AP Runners cross the finish line of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

2022 TCS New York City Marathon Julia Nikhinson / AP Daniel Do Nascimento, of Brazil, runs during the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

2022 TCS New York City Marathon Julia Nikhinson / AP People watch and film runners along the New York City Marathon route, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

2022 TCS New York City Marathon Jason DeCrow / AP Chelsea Clinton, left, celebrates with her mother Hillary Clinton after finishing the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

2022 TCS New York City Marathon Jason DeCrow / AP Susannah Scaroni celebrates after crossing the finish line first in the women's wheelchair division of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

2022 TCS New York City Marathon Seth Wenig / AP Runner cross the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge at the start of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

2022 TCS New York City Marathon Julia Nikhinson / AP Runners prepare for the start of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

2022 TCS New York City Marathon Jason DeCrow / AP From left, men's wheelchair division second place finisher Daniel Romanchuk, winner Marcel Hug, of Switzerland, and third place finisher Jetze Plat, of the Netherlands, pose during a ceremony at the finish line of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

2022 TCS New York City Marathon Eduardo Munoz Avarez / AP Runners take part in the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

2022 TCS New York City Marathon Jason DeCrow / AP Runners cross the finish line of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

2022 TCS New York City Marathon Jason DeCrow / AP Sharon Lokedi, of Kenya, poses after crossing the finish line first in the women's division of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

2022 TCS New York City Marathon Eduardo Munoz Avarez / AP People watch the runners as they pass through Queens borough during the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

2022 TCS New York City Marathon Seth Wenig / AP A runner stops to take pictures as the first wave crosses the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge at the start of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

2022 TCS New York City Marathon Jason DeCrow / AP From left, men's division second place finisher Shura Kitata, of Ethiopia, winner Evans Chebet, of Kenya, and third place finisher Abdi Nageeye, of the Netherlands, pose during a ceremony at the finish line of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

2022 TCS New York City Marathon Jason DeCrow / AP Runners react at the finish line of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

2022 TCS New York City Marathon Jason DeCrow / AP Sharon Lokedi, of Kenya, crosses the finish line first in the women's division of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

2022 TCS New York City Marathon Jason DeCrow / AP Women's division winner Sharon Lokedi, of Kenya, and men's division winner Evans Chebet, of Kenya, pose at the finish line of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

NYC Marathon Jason DeCrow / AP Women's wheelchair division winner Susannah Scaroni and men's wheelchair division winner Marcel Hug, of Switzerland, pose at the finish line of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.