Vanessa Murdock joined the CBS2 Weather Team in October 2011 as the weekend morning meteorologist and weekday reporter.

Murdock moved to the Big Apple from our CBS affiliate WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia.

Her meteorological adventure began at Penn State University where she earned her Master's degree in Meteorology. From PSU, Murdock traveled to Central Virginia where she began her career as a Broadcast Meteorologist at WCAV/WVAW/WAHU. Murdock worked for two years as the evening weather anchor for both the local ABC and FOX affiliates in Charlottesville and loved every minute. Her career then brought her to Norfolk, Virginia, where she spent nearly five years forecasting for communities up and down the Mid-Atlantic coastline. Murdock played an integral role in reporting on Hurricane Irene. "Covering Hurricane Irene was a reminder how we need respect the power of nature and cherish life," she says. "We were only in the early hours of dealing with Irene when we received word that a tree had fallen on a home and a child was unaccounted for. The mother escaped with only minor cuts and bruises, her son was killed. When I think of Irene I will always remember this story and my heart will ache for the mother who lost her son."

Murdock is an Emmy Nominated, Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM). She is a member of both the American Meteorological Society (AMS) and the National Weather Association (NWA).

Murdock is no stranger to New York. She was born and raised on Long Island and spent most of her youth in the small town of Center Moriches on a street named after her great-grandparents. She often spent time in the city with her family and cherishes those memories. "I am thrilled to be coming home and joining the CBS2 team. Not only will I be closer to family and old friends, but I get to work in the Big Apple amongst the most talented broadcasters in the world. It's an opportunity for which I am incredibly grateful. I look forward to meeting our viewers, sharing their stories, and providing them with the most accurate forecast in town" says Murdock.

She loves spending time outdoors, running, swimming, and is hopelessly addicted to expensive lattes. She resides in North Bergen, New Jersey, with her husband, daughters and their dog Zeus.