Steve Overmyer joined CBS 2 in February of 2011 as a sports anchor and reporter. He hosts Sports Update every weekend on CBS 2 and WLNY 10/55.

Previously, Overmyer anchored and reported for SportsNet in New York (SNY). He was the field reporter for Jets Post Game Live and studio host for 1st and Goal with Mike Tannenbaum.

During his time at SNY, Overmyer was utilized in a number of capacities from anchoring the nightly highlight show to talk show hosting duties to field reporter for all New York teams.

Before he moved to New York in 2006, Overmyer spent five years as a sports anchor at CNN in Atlanta. He was host of the award-winning NFL Sunday Night Blitz and evening sports anchor for CNN Headline News.

Overmyer also worked at KPNX-TV the NBC station in Phoenix, AZ from 1997 to 2001 as a reporter covering a variety of professional sports teams including the Arizona Cardinals, Phoenix Suns and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Overmyer began his career as a sports director at WBBH-TV in Fort Myers, Florida where he earned an AP Florida Sportscaster of the Year Award. Since that time he has established himself as an outstanding sports journalist covering the region's most memorable events such as both Giants Super Bowl wins in 2007 & 2012, the Yankees World Series of 2009, and Derek Jeter's final game at Yankee Stadium.

Active in the community, Overmyer works closely with many charities in New York including the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Hartley House, and Stephen A. Siller Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation.

A native of Indiana, Overmyer is a graduate of Vincennes University where he earned a bachelor's degree in journalism.

Overmyer lives in Manhattan. In his time off, he loves spending time with his daughter.