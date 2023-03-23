CBS2

Shosh Bedrosian joined CBS New York as a reporter in March 2023, focusing her reporting on the Bronx.

Prior to joining CBS New York, Shosh spent more than two years at News 12, covering the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Connecticut. While reporting in Connecticut, Shosh covered visits from President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and major breaking news like the single-engine deadly plane crash in Armonk, NY, the death of two police officers in the line of duty in Bristol, Conn., and extensive local coverage on the impact of the war in Ukraine.

Shosh also contributed to the investigative team at News 12, and was awarded a New York Emmy for her coverage exposing the failures and neglect of aging, critical infrastructure around the tristate area.

A proud New Yorker, Shosh was born and raised in Westchester County and graduated from Ithaca College, where she was a TVR/Journalism major and a college athlete on the Women's Soccer Team.

Shosh is passionate about traveling the world and enjoys learning about cultures and languages. She likes to study history and avidly follows news around the globe.

She is thrilled to come home to her favorite city and can be reached at Shoshana.bedrosian@paramount.com with any story ideas.