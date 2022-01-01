Otis Livingston is CBS2's weekday sports anchor. The multiple Emmy Award winner has been with WCBS-TV since 2009.

Follow @OLivingstonTV

Previously, Livingston held the position of sports anchor for NBC4's "Today in New York." He has reported on the NBA Finals, The Stanley Cup Finals, The World Series, The U.S. Open Tennis Championship, two U.S. Open Golf Championships, as well as horse racing's Triple Crown races and the New York City Marathon.

In 2004, Livingston had the honor of carrying the Olympic torch through Harlem as part of the torch's world tour leading up to the Summer Olympics in Athens. Later that summer, he was a studio host and field reporter for NBC's coverage of the Athens Games and in 2006, a field reporter for the Torino Olympics. Otis also served as a sideline reporter for the New York Giants pre-season games.

Livingston served as the weekend sports anchor and weekday sports reporter for two years with WWOR-TV. During his tenure there, he also hosted "Sports Team Wrap-Up," a 15-minute sports extra show on Sunday nights. Two years prior to that, Livingston worked for WPHL-TV in Philadelphia as the weekend sports anchor/reporter, hosting "Sunday Sports Express," a half-hour sports wrap-up show. He also filled in as co-host of the weekly show with Eagles Head Coach Ray Rhodes. Before that, Livingston was a weekend sports anchor/reporter at WTVO-TV in Rockford, Illinois, for two years.

Livingston is a member of the board of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Philadelphia chapter. He is also a board member of the New Jersey Music Workshop for the Arts. A graduate of the University of Idaho with a Bachelor of Science degree in Telecommunications, Livingston was also a member of the 1988 Kansas University basketball team that won the national title.

Livingston resides with his wife and five children in New Jersey.