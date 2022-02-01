Natalie Duddridge is an award-winning journalist. She joined CBS New York as a reporter in February 2018.

She started her news broadcasting career in 2010 at CTV News, based in her hometown of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. She worked an internship at NY1 in 2009 before returning north to CTV Vancouver for the 2010 Olympic Games.

Natalie's other journalism work across her native Canada includes work as a breaking news reporter for City News Toronto, as an anchor-reporter at CTV Ottawa and was as a reporter and weather personality for CTV Sudbury, Ontario.

When not pursuing news stories, Natalie loves to travel with family and friends. She is an animal foster mom and volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters.