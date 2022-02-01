Maurice DuBois co-anchors CBS2 News at 5 and 11 p.m. He joined CBS in September 2004.

At CBS News, he substitutes as anchor of the "CBS Evening News," has reported for "60 Minutes Sports" and "CBS Sunday Morning," and has hosted "CBS Mornings" (formerly "CBS This Morning"), "48 Hours" and CBS News' streaming network.

DuBois has covered everything from local news to national political conventions, to AIDS in South Africa, to Papal transition at the Vatican, to witnessing a double execution. He has anchored numerous live breaking news stories, and moderated debates for New York City Mayor and Congress. He has also hosted multiple specials on topics ranging from kids and violence, to breast cancer, to ticker-tape parades and telethons.

A Long Island native, DuBois spent seven years at WNBC-TV before joining CBS. At NBC News, he appeared on "Today," "Weekend Today," "Dateline NBC," MSNBC and NBC News at Sunrise. While at WNBC-TV, DuBois also hosted "Four Stories," a magazine profiling local heroes; he also hosted Court-TV's "Mind over Media," for students to understand media images.

Previously, DuBois worked in Chicago and Sacramento. He began his career in 1987 at KING-TV in Seattle as a desk assistant before moving to reporting.

He's appeared as — what else? — a news anchor, on CBS' hit drama "Person of Interest" and the feature films "Soul Men" and "Kick Ass."

DuBois has won several journalism and community awards, including five Emmys. He's also won honors from The Associated Press, The New York State Broadcasters Association, and The New York Association of Black Journalists, which recognized him as a Trailblazer.

He serves on the non-profit board of NY City Center, and previously served at PENCIL, Susan G. Komen for the Cure/NYC, and The Northside Center for Child Development.

DuBois is a graduate of Northwestern University, has four Honorary PhDs, and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

He lives in Manhattan with his wife and two sons.