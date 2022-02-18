Marcia Kramer joined CBS New York in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to WCBS, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

Her reports on the local, national, and international level have garnered her multiple honors, including two George Foster Peabody awards, two Edward R. Murrow awards, nine Emmy awards, two New York Press Club Golden Typewriter awards, and a first-place award from the Associated Press for her investigative reports. Her work has been recognized in editorials in the New York Times and the New York Post, as well as in a piece entitled "Marcia Kramer: Journalism at its Best," which ran in the New York Observer in March 1998.

Kramer broke a story exposing the improper use of lights and sirens by city government officials. Her story led to Mayor Michael Bloomberg's crackdown resulting in the removal of lights and sirens from hundreds of vehicles. Other credits include a report on people stealing school supplies and selling them on the black market, a story on schools that served old food past its freshness date, and a film exposing school board members vacationing in Las Vegas on taxpayer dollars. She has also been cited for her reports on the Swiss banks and Nazi gold that culminated in a decision by the Swiss to finally give back the money. Kramer is also known for her 1992 interview with President Bill Clinton in which he confessed he "never inhaled."