Lonnie Quinn is the chief weathercaster of CBS2 News at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. weekdays. He also serves as the national weather anchor for "CBS Saturday Morning."

Follow @LonnieQuinnTV

Quinn joined WCBS-TV in 2007 after a five year run at WTVJ, in Miami, Florida. Quinn's television career actually started as an actor on ABC's All My Children. That experience allowed him to develop a comfort in front of the camera which helped him to perform exceptionally in local and national broadcasting.

After changing careers from acting to broadcasting, Quinn's first newsroom job was at WVIR in Charlottesville, Virginia. He was hired as a cameraman but three months into the job, a chance to report in front of the camera solidified his new career path. Soon his duties included full time reporting and anchoring the weekend weathercasts. While in Charlottesville, Quinn covered stories related to the Thomas Jefferson/Sally Hemings controversy and the famous baby switch at the University of Virginia hospital. He also reported extensively on the rising political career of Emily Couric before her unfortunate death in October 2001.

Miami was the next stop and it was a turning point in Quinn's career. Not only was he promoted to full time weather anchor, but also allowed to develop his own, unique style. Quinn has always been a fan of the weather and he hates the idea of a boring weathercast. His goal always is to give the viewers the information they need in an engaging and entertaining way. Quinn feels that if he is excited by the weather, then the viewers should be too!

By 2005, Quinn was one of Miami's most popular on-air personalities and guided the area through the most active hurricane season in history. For five years, Quinn worked closely with Max Mayfield at the National Hurricane Center. He also joined the "Hurricane Hunters" collecting data on a Category 5 hurricane as they flew through the eye of "Isabel" off the coast of North Carolina. Quinn is a private pilot himself and holds a meteorology certification from the FAA.

Outside of the weather, Quinn loves to report a good story. His belief is every other station in town will most likely be covering the same event...you had better come up with some way to make your storytelling stand out. He is a proud winner of an Emmy Award for best on-air talent.

Quinn graduated from Boston College magna cum laude with a B.A. in speech communications. He is a huge sports fanatic and swam competitively in college. Decency in broadcasting prevents him from ever putting on a "Speedo" again. Thus...you can now find him playing racquetball weekday mornings at the Westside Y in NYC. A native of Cheshire, Connecticut, he lives in Manhattan with his wife, Sharon, and his son, Nate. He 100% totally digs this job.