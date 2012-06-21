John Elliott joined CBS2 in January 2007 as a meteorologist on "CBS2 News This Morning" and "CBS2 News At Noon." He is also a co-host on Live From The Couch.

Prior to joining CBS2, Elliott worked two years at KCBS-TV in Los Angeles. Before that, he spent two years with NBC News and MSNBC, appearing weekday mornings on NBC as a weathercaster on "Early Today." He also handled a wide variety of assignments as an anchor and correspondent on MSNBC. Elliott served as a 2004 MSNBC presidential campaign correspondent in the battleground state of Iowa. He also reported from numerous bases and posts throughout the nation as troops were deployed for the war in Iraq, and spent time onboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

Prior to joining NBC, Elliott worked for XETV-TV in San Diego, where he served as an anchor on the Fox station's morning newscasts. He was also a morning news anchor for KGET-TV, the NBC affiliate in Bakersfield, California. Elliott began working as a weathercaster, first at WRBL-TV, the CBS affiliate in Columbus, Georgia, then at KGET before making the transition to his role as a news anchor in Bakersfield.

Elliott is a recipient of the California Associated Press award for Best Weathercaster, and has received numerous honors for his news features and general assignment reporting.

Elliott received his B.A. in radio, television and film from Wayne State University in Detroit and his master's in communications from Central Missouri State University. He also studied meteorology under Mississippi State University. Before embarking on his career in broadcasting, Elliott was an advertising copywriter and producer and also taught media courses at Mott Community College in Flint, Michigan and Central Missouri State.