Jessica Moore is an Emmy Award-winning anchor for the weekend evening newscasts on CBS2 and WLNY 10/55. Moore joined the stations in July 2016.

Moore's broadcasting career has taken her all over the country from WDTN in Dayton Ohio, to WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky, and most recently KSNV in Las Vegas where she spent six years as the stations primary weekday evening anchor. Her work has earned her two Emmy Awards and an Associated Press Award.

In Lexington, Moore made her network debut on CNN during the Northpoint Prison riots and reported for the Weather Channel when a massive snow storm pounded Kentucky. In 2009, a deadly tornado ripped through parts of Central Kentucky. Moore was awarded an Emmy for her spot news coverage of the storm's aftermath.

Moore moved to New York from Las Vegas, where she was nominated for nine Pacific Southwest Emmy Awards, including best news anchor and best live event anchoring. She anchored countless hours of live breaking news and election coverage and scored an exclusive interview with Mitt Romney during the 2012 presidential election.

Active in the community, she is a passionate advocate for animals. Previously, Moore focused her volunteer efforts with the Make A Wish Foundation of Southern Nevada.

A native of North Carolina, Moore is a graduate of Liberty University where she obtained a singing scholarship and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology.

Moore has always wanted to live and work in New York City and is thrilled to be a part of the WCBS and WLNY news team.