Jennifer Bisram is an award-winning journalist. She joined CBS2 News as a reporter in November 2022.

Prior to WCBS, Jennifer was a reporter at PIX11 News in NYC - where she worked for nearly six years covering education, crime, Rikers Island, parades, community stories and breaking news.

She has also reported and anchored in Detroit, Orlando and Miami, as well as at News12 Long Island, Westchester, CT, NJ, and News55.

Jennifer has also written stories for NY Newsday, The Amsterdam News, and The Queens Chronicle, and, was once featured on Comedy Central's, Detroiters, as a reporter.

Jennifer is a proud mom, who was born in Brooklyn, raised in Queens and is part of the Indo-Caribbean community in NYC.

She graduated from CUNY's Queens College and is an accomplished author of children's books.

When she's not covering stories in your neighborhood or taking part in community events, she's traveling and spending time with family.

