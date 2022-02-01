Jenna DeAngelis is an Emmy award winning journalist. She joined CBS New York as a general assignment reporter in March 2018.

Jenna has covered a variety of topics from the COVID-19 pandemic, to breaking news and feature stories. She is always willing to take her stories to new heights, literally... she scaled the George Washington Bridge for a piece on Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Prior to joining WCBS, Jenna worked as a reporter at stations in Hartford, Connecticut, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She has experience not only writing and reporting her own stories, but shooting and editing them as well. She has also worked on-air as a traffic reporter, news anchor and investigative reporter.

Her career highlights include investigating a police detective accused of mishandling 88 cases affecting the criminal records of more than 120 people, a series on Connecticut based group who caught dozens of alleged predators targeting children online, field coverage of the 2015 South Carolina flooding and local coverage of several candidates' campaigns in the 2016 presidential race.

Jenna started her career in journalism on the assignment desk of CBS television station KYW-TV helping cover Philadelphia and New Jersey news including the Penn State sex abuse scandal and Hurricane Sandy.

A TV production and broadcasting/journalism graduate of the University of Delaware, she previously was an intern at KYW in Philadelphia as well as at News 12 Long Island and Fox 29.

Jenna is proud to be from Long Island where her parents still live. She loves spending time with her husband, family, including her two sisters, friends and her dog, Cooper. Her favorite hobbies include traveling, attending concerts, trying out the amazing Tri-State cuisine and enjoying finally being back in her home state!

She's always looking to connect with viewers. If you have a story to share, you can email her at jdeangelis@cbs.com.