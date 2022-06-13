CBS2

Hannah Kliger joined the CBS New York team as a reporter in May 2022, focusing her coverage in Brooklyn. A native New Yorker, Hannah has received several awards for her investigative journalism about problems plaguing Brooklynites, from hate crimes to housing rental scams.

Prior to joining CBS2, Hannah spent 6 years as a general assignment reporter at News 12 Brooklyn. She later joined the News 12 investigative team. Her work on News 12's network-wide series, "Hate at Home," earned several awards.

Hannah graduated with honors from New York University with a major in Broadcast Journalism and another in Political Science.

Hannah was born in Coney Island, Brooklyn to a family of Soviet dissidents from Russia, who fled persecution and censorship. She decided to be a journalist as early as she can remember, and as a child, she could be found glued to the TV, watching news during some of the biggest stories since 9/11. Hannah speaks fluent Russian.

She became a national champion in competitive ballroom dance at the age of 16. In her free time, Hannah also enjoys gardening and skiing.

You can email Hannah with story ideas in Brooklyn at Hannah.Kliger@cbs.com.

