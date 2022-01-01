Elijah Westbrook is an Emmy-Award Winning journalist. He joined CBS2 News and CBS News New York in January 2022.

Elijah graduated from Quinnipiac University in 2015 earning his bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism with a minor in marketing. His first job out of college was a news associate at what's formerly known as "CBS This Morning." After spending a year working for that show, he landed his first on-air job as a reporter for WROC News 8 in Rochester, N.Y. There he covered high profile court cases, politics and chased major weather events such as blizzards and flooding.

In 2019, Elijah was then hired to work as a morning news reporter and later became a fill-in anchor for WBFF Fox45 in Baltimore, MD. There he exposed political corruption inside city hall, including being one of the first to break the news about a scandal that eventually led to criminal charges for former Mayor Catherine Pugh. Elijah also won an Emmy for his live in-depth reporting on a Black Lives Matter protest in the summer of 2020.

When Elijah is not on the air, he loves traveling, running, spending time with family and friends, and out of all things, watching documentaries about infrastructure.

Fun Fact: Elijah wanted to be a civil engineer and design city neighborhoods prior to pursuing journalism.

Elijah and his family are from Harlem, NYC and avidly watched CBS2 News growing up. It's a full circle moment and dream come true for him to work with the station. He is excited to be reporting in the Big Apple.

