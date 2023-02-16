CBS2

Doug Williams has been reporting and anchoring in the Tri-State Area since 2013.

Prior to joining CBS2, Doug worked at the regional sports network, SNY. During his tenure, Doug covered all the big local and national sports stories as a reporter and anchor.

Doug started at SNY as a reporter while hosting their overnight sports show, "Geico SportsNite" on weekends. Doug went on to become the full-time anchor of the nightly talk show "Baseball Night in New York."

Prior to SNY, Doug produced digital content at the YES Network.

Doug is the son of two former local news journalists. He grew up in Connecticut. He went on to Elon University in North Carolina with a major in Broadcast Journalism. Doug has lived in New York his entire adult life and recently got married in October of 2022. He, his wife and dog Milo live in Manhattan.