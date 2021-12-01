Dick Brennan joined WCBS-TV in 2012 as an anchor and reporter. In addition, he anchors on our digital channel CBS News New York, which is also seen on the News at Nine on our sister station WLNY.

Brennan previously worked as an anchor/reporter at Fox 5 in New York.

He is an Emmy-award winning journalist who has spent years following politics in New York. Brennan has also covered national conventions and campaigns, traveled to the Vatican to chronicle Papal transitions, and gone to the Middle East to report on continuing conflicts.

Brennan grew up in Queens and graduated from Fordham University in the Bronx.

He has played the role of a reporter in several television shows, including episodes of "Sex and the City" and "24."

Brennan lives in New York with his wife and two daughters.