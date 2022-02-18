Cindy Hsu is an Emmy Award-winning anchor and reporter who has been at CBS New York since 1993. Her passion is sharing stories about children, seniors, education, adoption, animals and mental health awareness.

Cindy has earned Emmy Awards for stories including "Smuggled from China," exposing the horrific plights of Chinese refugees trying to make it to America. Her most poignant story, was the two-part series "Bringing Rosie Home." Through home videos, she brought viewers to China as she adopted her daughter Rosie as a single mother. The series won the New York AP Broadcasters Award for Best Feature and was nominated for an Emmy.

She has worked as a journalist throughout the country, including Richmond, Virginia, Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Steubenville, Ohio.

She spends much for her off-duty time in community work and is open about her struggle with depression, hoping to break down the stigma surrounding mental health. She has worked with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and is strongly involved in the Asian-American community. Some of her past and present philanthropic affiliations include: The Asian Professional Exchange (APEX) which is a big brother/big sister program. Cindy and her little sister have been together for more than two decades. She's also worked with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, The Humane Society of New York, The Children's Miracle Network and the Museum of Chinese in America.

Cindy served as President of the New York Chapter of the Asian American Journalists Association, and paddled for years on a championship Dragon Boating team called Women in Canoe.

Cindy's parents immigrated from China. Her father was a Coast Guard pilot, so the family moved every two to four years. Cindy was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and graduated from Virginia Tech. She lives in New York City with her daughter Rosie and their rescue dog Lilo.