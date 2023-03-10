CBS2

Christine Sloan is an Emmy Award-winning reporter, who covers New Jersey for CBS 2 New York. Sloan re-joined the station in January of 2023. She also worked at CBS 2 New York from 2004 to 2016.

Prior to returning to CBS 2 New York, Sloan was a freelance anchor and correspondent for ABC News, working as a multi-platform journalist on various shows.

From 2016 to 2019, Sloan also hosted and produced the food show "Restaurant Hunter" in New Jersey for Verizon's FiOS 1 News. Sloan featured both celebrity chef-owned restaurants as well as mom-and-pop dining spots in the Garden State.

Sloan, who has garnered six Emmy nominations and a New Jersey Press Association Award, also worked as a reporter for InsiderNJ, where she wrote investigative stories and covered New Jersey lawmakers. Sloan has deep roots in New Jersey and was named one of "50 Most Powerful People in NJ" by the former website, PolitickerNJ.

Sloan has covered a vast number of breaking news stories during her career, including the attacks on September 11th, the lane closures at the George Washington Bridge, the resignation of New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey and Superstorm Sandy. She's also covered six New Jersey Governors as well as notable court cases.

Sloan grew up in Iran, but she and her family left the country right before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Sloan and her family came to the U.S. with just suitcases, leaving behind everything they owned in the country. Sloan spent her middle and high school years in Southern California and moved to New Jersey in her early 20s.

She started her career at Cablevision's North Hudson News in Union City, New Jersey, then went on to work for News 12 New Jersey and NBC 10 in Philadelphia.

Sloan holds a Master of Science Degree from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science from the University of California at Santa Barbara. She also attended Santa Barbara City College, where she was the Editor-in-Chief of her award-winning college newspaper, The Channels. Sloan is also an avid cook and holds many certificates from the French Culinary Institute in New York City, now the International Culinary Institute.

Sloan is fluent in Farsi (Persian) and a proud mother. She lives with her family in New Jersey.