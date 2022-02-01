Christina Fan joined CBS2 News as a general assignment reporter in spring of 2019.

She has provided extensive coverage of the coronavirus pandemic's impact on Asian Americans, from the initial outbreak in Wuhan, China to the rise of COVID-related hate crimes locally. Following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, she covered the ensuing protests for weeks as demonstrators called for police and criminal justice reform in New York City.

Before joining CBS2, Christina spent three years at the ABC O&O in Fresno, California. She traveled across the state reporting on record-breaking wildfires, the Oroville dam crisis, as well as President Obama's visit to Yosemite. Her career started at WOWK-TV in Charleston, West Virginia, where she shot, wrote and edited all her stories.

Christina graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with dual majors in Broadcast Journalism and International Studies. She is fluent in Mandarin Chinese and loves to travel. So far she's visited 24 countries across five continents.

Christina is proud to be from Central Jersey, where her parents still live. She is thrilled to be back home and visits her family every week, where she enjoys eating her mom's home-cooked meals and then tries burning off the calories by playing tennis. Christina is a diehard fan of Novak Djokovic.