Chris Wragge co-anchors CBS2 News This Morning and CBS2 News At Noon with Mary Calvi.

He rejoined the station in September 2011 after serving as co-anchor of CBS News' "The Early Show." Previously, Wragge served as co-anchor of the station's weeknight 5 and 11 p.m. newscasts, co-anchor of the Saturday edition of "The Early Show" and as a frequent substitute co-anchor of the weekday edition of "The Early Show."

Wragge first joined WCBS-TV in 2004 as the station's 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 11 p.m. sports anchor.

In November 2006, he made the transition to news anchor and reported on major events such as the 2008 presidential election, the "Miracle on the Hudson" landing of U.S. Airways Flight 1549, Pope Benedict XVI's visit to New York and the Brooklyn tornado. Wragge also covered the scandal that led to the resignation of Governor Eliot Spitzer, the East Side crane collapse, the national recession and the rebuilding of the World Trade Center.

Wragge is the recipient of 21 Emmys, including three wins in the Best News Anchor category. In addition, he and his CBS News colleagues won an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award for "CBS Reports: Children of the Recession."

Prior to joining CBS, Wragge worked for NBC Sports. His assignments included covering the 2002 Olympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City, four years as sideline reporter for NBA game broadcasts and two years covering the WNBA. He also covered the PGA Tour for five years, Notre Dame Football, and the PBR. Additionally, he anchored NBC's Sportsdesk reports from 2002-04.

Previously, Wragge spent four years as a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight. He also has been a host for HGTV, DIY and the Travel Channel.

Wragge's broadcasting career also includes positions with KPRC-TV, the NBC affiliate in Houston, Texas, WVIT-TV in Hartford, Connecticut, and WMUR-TV in Manchester, New Hampshire. Wragge is a graduate of the University of New Hampshire where he attended on a football scholarship and received a degree in Liberal Arts.

Chris is proud to be born and raised in the great state of New Jersey.

He currently resides in Manhattan with his wife Sarah.