Alice Gainer joined CBS2 as a reporter and anchor in January 2013. She covers breaking, feature and general assignment stories.

Gainer covered the NYC rape and sex assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, the 2019 NYC blackout, Pope Francis' visit to New York City in 2015, flew in an F-16 with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, and was the first reporter on the air in 2017 after a man drove into pedestrians in Times Square.

From 2013-2019 she co-anchored the News at 9 on sister-station WLNY TV 10/55 with Dick Brennan.

Prior to joining CBS2, Gainer reported for WNYW Fox 5 NY covering the Newtown, Connecticut shootings and Superstorm Sandy devastation and cleanup. While at Fox her stories were often seen nationally on Fox News Channel.

Before reporting for Fox 5, she was a reporter for News 12 New Jersey's weekday morning show and first weekend morning anchor. She also worked as a freelance reporter at News 12 Westchester/Hudson Valley. Additionally, she's appeared on Fox Business Network, CNN and Reuters Insider.

Prior to her career in television, Gainer worked in radio news at NPR affiliate WBGO, MetroNetworks: WABC, WOR and Air America.

Gainer is an eight-time New York Emmy award-winning reporter in the categories "Crime News," "Entertainment News" and "Spot News" to name a few. She's been nominated more than a dozen times in the categories of "LIVE Reporter" as well as "Health/Science News," "Spot News" and "Entertainment News."

Other recognition includes a 2019 New York State Broadcasters Association Award for "Outstanding Spot News," 1st Place Associated Press awards and a PRNDI award.

Gainer is a graduate of Fordham University in the Bronx, NY where she worked for NPR affiliate WFUV 90.7FM. As a college student she was awarded a "Gracie" - a Gracie Allen award from the American Women In Radio And Television for her anchoring.

She's proud to represent the station for various charities including the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, and The New York Jets Tackle Bullying, among others.

Gainer has appeared in several feature films and television shows as an anchor/reporter: The Bourne Legacy, Delivery Man, The Week Of and the hit CBS show Bull.

A New Jersey native, she is proud to call the Tri-State Area home.