Ali Bauman has served as a general assignment reporter for CBS2 News since spring 2016.

Prior to joining CBS2, Ali was a one-man-band reporter for News 12 the Bronx and News 12 Brooklyn, where she shot, wrote and edited all of her own stories.

Ali graduated Magna Cum Laude from S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University with dual majors in Broadcast & Digital Journalism and Political Science. She speaks Spanish and spent a semester abroad in Madrid, Spain.

Between classes, Ali worked part-time as a multimedia journalist for WBNG-TV Action News in Binghamton, New York.

Never one to shy away from a challenge, Ali was the first and only undergraduate student to be accepted to the 2014 Newhouse Capstone in Washington, D.C. where she was the Capitol Hill correspondent for WETM-TV in Elmira, New York.

Ali is a proud millennial who embraces social media for storytelling to bring news to a new generation of viewers.



