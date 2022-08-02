CBS2

Alecia Reid is an award winning, Emmy nominated reporter for CBS New York. She is a sustainability & social justice advocate; passionate about giving a voice to people who may not otherwise be able to tell their stories.

Before joining the team at CBS New York, Alecia reported in Philadelphia and San Francisco. She started her career at News 12 Bronx/Brooklyn. She is a proud Bronx native.

In 2019, Alecia had the opportunity to share her craft, proudly teaching journalism at Del York Creative Academy in Lagos, Nigeria.

Alecia is passionate about clean water and sanitation (WASH), poverty, and the environment. She is currently studying Global Development Practice at the Harvard Extension School.

When not covering the news, you can find Alecia volunteering with a number of charitable organizations. Some of her favorites include Habitat for Humanity & Global Village and Big Brother Big Sister. She is a proud member of the National Association of Black Journalists, and MIKA Girls Basketball, helping pave the way for student-athletes to become successful on and off the court.

In addition to volunteering, Alecia enjoys traveling and enjoying delicious food.