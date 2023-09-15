Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet with Biden in U.S. next week

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, is expected to meet with President Biden while he's in the U.S. next week, according to a source familiar with Zelenskyy's plans.

Mr. Biden plans to host host Zelenskyy at the White House. The two are both slated to be in New York to attend the annual U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday and Wednesday, making Thursday the most likely target for their meeting in Washington, D.C.

Zelenskyy is coming to the nation's capital at a time when the Biden administration is pushing Congress to authorize $13 billion more in military funding for Ukraine. And Zelenskyy will have an opportunity to make that pitch to lawmakers in person, according to the Associated Press, which reported that he is paying a visit to Capitol Hill while he is here. The Ukrainian president may be making other stops in Washington, D.C., too.

CBS News' Scott Pelley traveled to Kyiv to sit down with Zelenskyy for an interview that will air Sunday on the 56th season premiere of "60 Minutes."

Sunday: Scott Pelley travels to Kyiv to sit down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a wide-ranging interview, on the 56th season premiere of 60 Minutes. https://t.co/mEN4CWeXMW pic.twitter.com/nxC04oTvwh — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 14, 2023