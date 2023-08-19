Zara Realty ordered to stop collecting excess fees from renters
NEW YORK -- We have an update on a Queens landlord accused of tenant abuse.
It's a story we first told you about on July 31.
- Read more: Queens residents in rent-stabilized buildings take aim at Zara Realty, claim tenant abuse
Now, Zara Realty has been ordered to stop collecting excess fees from renters.
A judge granted the motion by the state attorney general.
Tenants in rent-stabilized units in Flushing say Zara Realty harassed and tricked them into paying predatory fees.
Zara has denied those claims.
In a new statement, the company says, "We will respond appropriately during the court proceedings and have always followed rules outlined by the rent laws."
