Zara Realty ordered to stop collecting excess fees from renters

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- We have an update on a Queens landlord accused of tenant abuse.

It's a story we first told you about on July 31.

Now, Zara Realty has been ordered to stop collecting excess fees from renters.

A judge granted the motion by the state attorney general.

Tenants in rent-stabilized units in Flushing say Zara Realty harassed and tricked them into paying predatory fees.

Zara has denied those claims.

In a new statement, the company says, "We will respond appropriately during the court proceedings and have always followed rules outlined by the rent laws." 

