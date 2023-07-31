Zanoor Jaffari charged with stabbing wife and 2-year-old daughter to death in Suffolk County
BRENTWOOD, N.Y. -- A Long Island man is charged with stabbing his wife and 2-year-old daughter to death Sunday in Suffolk County.
Police say the stabbing happened just before 5 p.m. at the family's home on Jefferson Avenue in Brentwood.
It's unclear what led up to the deadly attack.
Zanoor Jaffari, 31, is facing two counts of murder. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Central Islip.
