Zachary Lyttle charged after attack on postal worker in Millburn, New Jersey

Man accused of attacking postal worker in New Jersey arrested

MILLBURN, N.J. -- One of the suspects accused of attacking a postal worker in Millburn, N.J. has been arrested.

Police said Zachary Lyttle, of New City, N.Y., is facing robbery charges.

Police said Lyttle, 24, and a second suspect, who was still on the run Friday, chased the postal worker and pushed him to the ground outside a home in Millburn in May.

Police said the suspects got away with a key that's used to open boxes at apartment buildings.