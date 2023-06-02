Zachary Lyttle charged after attack on postal worker in Millburn, New Jersey
MILLBURN, N.J. -- One of the suspects accused of attacking a postal worker in Millburn, N.J. has been arrested.
Police said Zachary Lyttle, of New City, N.Y., is facing robbery charges.
Police said Lyttle, 24, and a second suspect, who was still on the run Friday, chased the postal worker and pushed him to the ground outside a home in Millburn in May.
Police said the suspects got away with a key that's used to open boxes at apartment buildings.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.